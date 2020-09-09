UPDATED: Football, volleyball bumped to spring season

The footballs and volleyballs will stay locked in the closet this fall. They might get rolled out before the snow melts.
State sports officials announced on Wednesday night that high school football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading seasons will be delayed until March 1. Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said the decision was made by the organization's elected officers because of concerns associated with high-risk fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
Zayas said he's talked with hundreds of athletic directors and other school officials this week in online conference calls.
"It became very evident there were serious concerns about the hosting of high-risk sports this fall," Zayas said during an online press conference. "This decision was made as a result of listening to our membership."
Zayas said the state will instead play those sports during the early spring, with practice starting on March 1, in what will be known as "Fall Sports Season II." The NYSPHSAA officers are recommending that season end by May 1, but the end date will be up to individual sections.
NYSPHSAA moved the start date for the regular spring sports season — which includes baseball, softball, track and lacrosse — to April 19. There would be a two-week overlap between Fall Sports II and the regular spring season. Athletes could participate in both if sections allow it, meaning that it may be possible for an athlete to compete in four sports during the school year.
Low- and moderate-risk fall sports — soccer, cross country, field hockey, golf and tennis — are scheduled to go forward starting with practice on Sept 21. But it's still up to individual schools and each section whether they want to proceed with those sports.
Section II Executive Director Ed Dopp said in an email that schools are currently being polled as to their ability to play fall sports.
Many states are already playing fall sports, including football, most notably in the South and Midwest. Others have already cancelled their football seasons or moved them to the spring.
A spring football season in New York State would be quite unusual. Teams may have to contend with snow and cold at the beginning their seasons, instead of the end.
"Although it's frustrating, I think they do have the best interests of the kids in mind," Glens Falls football coach Pat Lilac said. "They're trying to work it all out. I guess moving it to March and hopefully being able to play games is better than not having any season at all."
Zayas said if low- and moderate-risk sports can't be played during the fall, it's possible they, too, could be moved to the Fall Sports II season in the early spring.
All state championships for the fall season have been cancelled, and Zayas said they would still be cancelled for sports that are moved to the March 1 start date. State championships for sports in the winter and regular spring season are still scheduled to be played.
However, basketball, wrestling and ice hockey are all considered high-risk sports, which puts them among sports that can't be played as of now.
Zayas cleared up one question about the wearing of face masks for the fall season, which are required to be worn unless the athlete can't "tolerate" a mask during physical activity. He said a doctor's note or parental permission is not required for an athlete to decide they can't tolerate the mask, which seems to leave it up to the athlete to decide whether or not to wear it.
