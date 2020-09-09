UPDATED: Football, volleyball bumped to spring season

Low- and moderate-risk fall sports — soccer, cross country, field hockey, golf and tennis — are scheduled to go forward starting with practice on Sept 21. But it's still up to individual schools and each section whether they want to proceed with those sports.

Section II Executive Director Ed Dopp said in an email that schools are currently being polled as to their ability to play fall sports.

Many states are already playing fall sports, including football, most notably in the South and Midwest. Others have already cancelled their football seasons or moved them to the spring.

A spring football season in New York State would be quite unusual. Teams may have to contend with snow and cold at the beginning their seasons, instead of the end.

"Although it's frustrating, I think they do have the best interests of the kids in mind," Glens Falls football coach Pat Lilac said. "They're trying to work it all out. I guess moving it to March and hopefully being able to play games is better than not having any season at all."

Zayas said if low- and moderate-risk sports can't be played during the fall, it's possible they, too, could be moved to the Fall Sports II season in the early spring.