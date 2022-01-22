 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union's Connor Murphy named to award watch list

  • 0

SCHENECTADY — Hudson Falls native Connor Murphy, a junior goaltender for the Union College men's hockey team, has been named to the Watch List for the Mike Richter Award by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Murphy, who transferred to Union this summer from Northeastern University, is 7-10-2 this season with a 2.70 goals-against average and two shutouts. He has made 30 or more saves in 11 games.

Murphy went 9-9-3 with a 2.72 GAA last season at Northeastern.

The Mike Richter Award honors the top goalie in Division I. A total of 28 goalies were named to the Watch List, with four representing the ECAC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News