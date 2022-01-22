Union's Connor Murphy named to award watch list

SCHENECTADY — Hudson Falls native Connor Murphy, a junior goaltender for the Union College men's hockey team, has been named to the Watch List for the Mike Richter Award by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Murphy, who transferred to Union this summer from Northeastern University, is 7-10-2 this season with a 2.70 goals-against average and two shutouts. He has made 30 or more saves in 11 games.

Murphy went 9-9-3 with a 2.72 GAA last season at Northeastern.

The Mike Richter Award honors the top goalie in Division I. A total of 28 goalies were named to the Watch List, with four representing the ECAC.

