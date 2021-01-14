Unified basketball clinic to be offered

Basketball player Joe Cremo and trainer Steve Dagostino will lead a Unified Basketball Virtual Clinic on Jan. 24.

The clinic will offer ballhandling, speed and agility drills. The clinic is being presented by Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet in partnership with Special Olympics New York.

Participants will need a basketball and a place to train. All participants receive a T-shirt.

The clinic will take place Jan. 24, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Registration is required at www.dagsbasketball.com/events/special-olympics-new-york-zoom-workout-2.

