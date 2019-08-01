SALEM 10, GRANVILLE 3
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Granville;001;020;0 —;3;5;1
Salem;105;301;x —;10;9;1
WP — Blake Baylor. LP — Caleb Nelson. 2B — Cody Nelson (Gran), Senevey (Gran), Chase Losee (Sal), Jackson Thomas (Sal).
Granville highlights: Cody Nelson 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, C. Stevens 2 for 4, 2 runs scored, RBI, T. Senevey 1 for 3, 2B, run scored.
Salem highlights: Owen Foyle 2 for 3, RBI, 4 runs scored, Blake Baylor 1 for 2, RBI, 2 runs scored, Chase Losee 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs, run scored.
Records: Salem 10-0.
Notes: Salem pitchers combined 16 strikeouts. Owen Foyle came in relief for Blake Baylor and struck out the side. Salem wins the championship for the second straight year. Granville pitchers combined for seven strikeouts. Granville hitters combined for five hits and gave Salem pitcher Blake Baylor trouble, notching all five hits and three runs off him.
