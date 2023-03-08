ALBANY — Former Hudson Falls standout Jonathan Beagle, a freshman at the University at Albany, was recently named Rookie of the Year in men's basketball for the America East Conference.

Beagle, a 6-foot-10 center, was also selected for the America East All-Rookie Team. He finished the season averaging 12.4 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game for the Great Danes, who finished 8-23 overall.

Beagle also finished the season with 78 assists, 36 steals and four blocks, and was second on the team and 14th in the conference in scoring.