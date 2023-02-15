Whitehall outscored Warrensburg 22-9 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 55-49 victory on Wednesday in a boys basketball game that saw two players hit the 1,000-point mark.

Cash Burgey scored 23 points for the Railroaders and hit the century mark in the third quarter. Latrell Evans added 18 points.

Steve Schloss had 25 points and scored his 1,000th point for Warrensburg. Evan LaPell added 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

RIVERMEN 2, SARATOGA 2: Dalton Hogan scored the game-tying goal for Adirondack on a pass from Derek Cormie with 32 seconds left in regulation as the teams closed out the regular season with a tie.

Patrick Temple scored twice for Saratoga. Hogan scored the first goal of the game for Adirondack (10-1-3 league, 12-4-4 overall). The Rivermen, who had already clinched the regular-season title, play at home next Wednesday in the playoffs.