Two-day state softball approved; QHS gets state XC meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The State Softball Tournament will become a two-day affair starting next June after the change was approved by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association at its quarterly Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Softball will play state semifinals on a Friday and championship games the following day. Baseball switched to that format several years ago.

In other actions, Queensbury High School was approved as host of the 2024 and 2026 state cross country meet. The organization also approved a game-day cheerleading state championship starting next October.

The NYSPHSAA delayed action on approving cut-off numbers for the new six-class structure in its most popular sports — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball. That structure is scheduled to be introduced in the 2023-24 season.