Two big innings sink Dragons in 9-3 loss to Albany

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons kept it close until the ninth inning, but as has often been the case this year, Sunday night's outing ended as a loss.
Albany scored four runs in the second inning and four more in the ninth on the way to a 9-3 victory over the Dragons at East Field. Glens Falls fell to 7-17 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Dragons starter Christopher Grome went five innings, and four of them were excellent. It was the one bad inning, a 28-pitch second, that ruined his outing.
Adam Zebrowski and Evan Fox led off the second with back-to-back solo home runs, a relatively rare event in summer league ball. Albany tacked on two more, helped by Grome's throwing error on a grounder that might have ended the inning.
In the other four innings, Grome retired 12 of 13 batters. He struck out nine, but left after five innings.
Glens Falls pitchers have had their ups and downs this summer.
"We have the guys who have the ability to do it, it’s just utilizing the strike zone and being consistent and efficient with your pitches," manager Jon Mueller said. "Our pitchers, we're trying to get six, seven innings out of them with a low pitch count; right now we’re sitting at four, five innings with a high pitch count. They don’t help themselves out as much as they should right now with throwing strikes. The more strikes, the less pitches you have."
Cory Listing led the Dragons at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two runs. He singled and scored on an error in the first and doubled and came in on Colby Brouillette's single in the third. A wild pitch accounted for the Glens Falls run in the second.
The Dragons were only down by one run until the last two innings, but Albany's bullpen was up to the task. Michael Poirier and Connor O'Neill each allowed one hit over three innings, combining to strike out 11.
The Dragons had won two straight games at one point last week and lost a third by one run. Mueller said three straight rainouts was not what the team wanted.
"I honestly think it may have slowed us down a little bit," he said.
The Dragons are off Monday. They return to East Field Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against Saugerties.
