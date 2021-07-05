Two big innings sink Dragons in 9-3 loss to Albany

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons kept it close until the ninth inning, but as has often been the case this year, Sunday night's outing ended as a loss.

Albany scored four runs in the second inning and four more in the ninth on the way to a 9-3 victory over the Dragons at East Field. Glens Falls fell to 7-17 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Dragons starter Christopher Grome went five innings, and four of them were excellent. It was the one bad inning, a 28-pitch second, that ruined his outing.

Adam Zebrowski and Evan Fox led off the second with back-to-back solo home runs, a relatively rare event in summer league ball. Albany tacked on two more, helped by Grome's throwing error on a grounder that might have ended the inning.

In the other four innings, Grome retired 12 of 13 batters. He struck out nine, but left after five innings.

Glens Falls pitchers have had their ups and downs this summer.