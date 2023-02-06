Tuesday’s sports schedule:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Gloversville at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Wasaren League
Mechanicville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Hoosic Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Stillwater, 7:30 p.m.
Tamarac at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Waterford at Saratoga Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adirondack League Semifinals
Salem at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League Crossover
Hartford at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Ticonderoga at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Sectional Semifinal
Saranac-Lake Placid at Adirondack United, 6:15 p.m.
NOTE: This schedule has been corrected to reflect that the Glens Falls/Hudson Falls boys basketball game is at Glens Falls.