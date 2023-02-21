GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC Quarterfinals
Voorheesville 37, Maple Hill 34
Greenwich 92, Granville 17
Mayfield 60, Stillwater 46
Class C Quarterfinals
Cambridge 62, Hadley-Luzerne 42
Warrensburg 47, Berne-Knox 45
Duanesburg 67, Waterford 37
Section VII Tournament
Class D Opening Round
Bolton 57, Crown Point 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Tamarac 93, Johnstown 50
Glens Falls 85, Taconic Hills 40
Schuylerville 68, Mechanicville 55
Schalmont 74, Hudson 54
Fonda def. Greenville
Cohoes 64, Watervliet 63
Class CC Opening Round
Lake George 49, Mayfield 28
Maple Hill 63, Berlin-New Lebanon 25
Class C Opening Round
Warrensburg 72, Fort Plain 38
Hadley-Luzerne 74, St. Johnsville 42
The sectional playoff schedule for the next two weeks. Updated with time changes on some boys games scheduled for Wednesday.