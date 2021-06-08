Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard

BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Amsterdam 5, Gloversville 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Queensbury def. Troy, forfeit
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Amsterdam 5, Gloversville 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Queensbury def. Troy, forfeit
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Former Fort Edward standout Gaby Thomas missed her senior year of basketball, but signed to play at D-II Bluefield State in W. Virginia.
Pairings are out for Section II tournaments. Looks like everyone's coming to the party.
Lake George scored four times in the third inning and went on to beat Whitehall in the Adirondack League softball championship game.
Scores from Monday's Sectional playoff games, updated as the night goes along.
Madison Gould struck out 21 batters and belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th as Whitehall beat Granville 3-0 in the Adirondack League softball semifinals Wednesday.
Lake George won the Adirondack League baseball championship with a 12-5 win over Fort Ann on Saturday.
Hannah Breen led the way as South Glens Falls won the Foothills softball title on Friday.
The Glens Falls Dragons, whose 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic, are set to return to PGCBL action Thursday night at East Field.
Monday's high school sports playoff schedule.
Tuesday's high school baseball roundup.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.