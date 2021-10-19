Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Scores from Tuesday's sectional playoff games:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Play-in Game
Glens Falls 8, Johnstown 1
Fonda 2, Watervliet 1, OT
Class C Play-in Game
Hadley-Luzerne 4, Bishop Gibbons 0
Greenwich 7, Catholic Central 0
Bolton-Warrensburg 2, Schoharie 1, OT
Berlin-New Lebanon 2, Hoosick Falls 1
Berne-Knox 4, Cambridge 0
Fort Plain 2, Mekeel Christian 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
People are also reading…
Queensbury 9, Emma Willard 0
Scotia 12, Glens Falls 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Lansingburgh 1, Emma Willard 1 (Lansingburgh advances on PKs)
Amsterdam 4, Troy 1
Class B Play-in
Fonda 1, Glens Falls 0
Section VII Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Lake Placid 3, Ticonderoga 0