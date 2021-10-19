 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

  • 0

Scores from Tuesday's sectional playoff games:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Play-in Game

Glens Falls 8, Johnstown 1

Fonda 2, Watervliet 1, OT

Class C Play-in Game

Hadley-Luzerne 4, Bishop Gibbons 0

Greenwich 7, Catholic Central 0

Bolton-Warrensburg 2, Schoharie 1, OT

Berlin-New Lebanon 2, Hoosick Falls 1

Berne-Knox 4, Cambridge 0

Fort Plain 2, Mekeel Christian 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

People are also reading…

Queensbury 9, Emma Willard 0

Scotia 12, Glens Falls 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Lansingburgh 1, Emma Willard 1 (Lansingburgh advances on PKs)

Amsterdam 4, Troy 1

Class B Play-in

Fonda 1, Glens Falls 0

Section VII Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Lake Placid 3, Ticonderoga 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News