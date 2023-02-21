Tuesday's scores:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC Quarterfinals
Voorheesville 37, Maple Hill 34
Greenwich 92, Granville 17
Mayfield 60, Stillwater 46
Corinth 65, Hoosick Falls 20
Class C Quarterfinals
Cambridge 62, Hadley-Luzerne 42
Warrensburg 47, Berne-Knox 45
Duanesburg 67, Waterford 37
Whitehall 53, Hoosic Valley 30
Section VII Tournament
Class D Opening Round
Bolton 57, Crown Point 30
Keene 38, Indian Lake 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Tamarac 93, Johnstown 50
Glens Falls 85, Taconic Hills 40
Schuylerville 68, Mechanicville 55
Schalmont 74, Hudson 54
Fonda 50, Greenville 16
Cohoes 64, Watervliet 63
Catholic Central 93, Broadalbin-Perth 48
Ichabod Crane 65, Bishop Gibbons 52
Class CC Opening Round
Lake George 49, Mayfield 28
Maple Hill 63, Berlin-New Lebanon 25
Voorheesville 54, Rensselaer 38
Class C Opening Round
Warrensburg 72, Fort Plain 38
Hadley-Luzerne 74, St. Johnsville 42
Galway 69, Waterford 49
Berne-Knox 71 Cambridge 43
The sectional playoff schedule for the next two weeks. Updated with time changes on some boys games scheduled for Wednesday.