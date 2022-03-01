Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Tuesday's scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
CBA 52, La Salle 41
Green Tech 78, Albany 53
Class CC Semifinal
Stillwater 57, Hoosic Valley 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Fonda 46, Mechanicville 39
Schalmont 50, Ichabod Crane 33
Class C Semifinals
Greenwich 58, Berne-Knox 31
Duanesburg 66, Corinth 23
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Schroon Lake 32, Seton Catholic 25
Boquet Valley 45, Keene 36
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Final
Shenendehowa 7, Adirondack 2