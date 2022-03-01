 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Tuesday's scores:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

CBA 52, La Salle 41

Green Tech 78, Albany 53

Class CC Semifinal

Stillwater 57, Hoosic Valley 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Fonda 46, Mechanicville 39

Schalmont 50, Ichabod Crane 33

Class C Semifinals

Greenwich 58, Berne-Knox 31

Duanesburg 66, Corinth 23

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Schroon Lake 32, Seton Catholic 25

Boquet Valley 45, Keene 36

ICE HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Division I Final

Shenendehowa 7, Adirondack 2

Related to this story

Rivermen fall in Section II final

Rivermen fall in Section II final

The youthful Adirondack Rivermen fell to Shenendehowa 7-2 Tuesday night in the Division I final of the Section II Hockey Tournament at Union College.

