Tuesday's playoff scores:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Catholic Central 59, South Glens Falls 38
Averill Park 69, Columbia 26
Class CC Final
Greenwich 53, Corinth 39
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinal
Catholic Central 59, Fonda 45
Class C Semifinal
Hoosic Valley 67, Warrensburg 36
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Schroon Lake 63, Bolton 35
Crown Point 52, Boquet Valley 40
BOYS HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Championship
Bethlehem 4, Capital District Jets 1
The high school playoff schedule. Updated with Tuesday's results.