Tuesday's Playoff Schedule

Tuesday's high school playoff schedule:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Bethlehem at Guilderland, 4 p.m.
Schenectady at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Albany at Shaker, 4 p.m.
Saratoga at Niskayuna, 4 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Gloversville at Amsterdam, 2:30 p.m.
Mohonasen at Averill Park, 4 p.m.
Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 4 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Troy, 4 p.m.
Lansingburgh at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.
Scotia at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Cobleskill at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Fonda at Granville, 4 p.m.
Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Taconic Hills at Tamarac, 4 p.m.
Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 4 p.m.
Spa Catholic at Schalmont, 4 p.m.
Cohoes at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Ravena at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Stillwater at Fort Plain, 4 p.m.
Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Duanesburg at Chatham, 4 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
Waterford at Galway, 4 p.m.
Maple Hill at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.
Whitehall at Hoosic Valley, 4 p.m.
Schoharie at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Albany at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.
Colonie at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.
Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Johnstown/Alb. Academy winner at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.
Fonda at Bishop Gibbons, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicville at Taconic Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson at Schalmont, 4:30 p.m.
Cobleskill at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at CCHS, 4:30 p.m.
Granville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Cohoes at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Galway at Warrensburg, 3:30 p.m.
Berlin/Schoharie winner at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Voorheesville vs. Spa Catholic at Geyser Park, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Names at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Hill at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Mayfield at Stillwater, 4:30 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Fort Edward-Hartford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Argyle at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Bethlehem vs. Saratoga at Central Park, 4 p.m.
Class AA Final
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills at Central Park, 4 p.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane vs. Greenville, 4 p.m.
Class C-D Final
Maple Hill vs. Hadley-Luzerne at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Colonie at Niskayuna, 5 p.m.
Saratoga at Guilderland, 5 p.m.
CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem at Shenendehowa, 7:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Amsterdam at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Troy at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinal
Scotia at Averill Park, 4 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Greenwich at Stillwater, 4 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Voorheesville, 4 p.m.
CCHS at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Catholic Central at Johnstown, 4:15 p.m.
Cohoes at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.
Scores from Monday's Sectional playoff games, updated as the night goes along.