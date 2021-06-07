 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Playoff Schedule
0 comments
agate

Tuesday's Playoff Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's high school playoff schedule:

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Bethlehem at Guilderland, 4 p.m.

Schenectady at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Albany at Shaker, 4 p.m.

Saratoga at Niskayuna, 4 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Gloversville at Amsterdam, 2:30 p.m.

Mohonasen at Averill Park, 4 p.m.

Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 4 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Troy, 4 p.m.

Lansingburgh at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.

Scotia at Queensbury, 4 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Cobleskill at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Fonda at Granville, 4 p.m.

Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Taconic Hills at Tamarac, 4 p.m.

Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 4 p.m.

Spa Catholic at Schalmont, 4 p.m.

Cohoes at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Ravena at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Stillwater at Fort Plain, 4 p.m.

Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Duanesburg at Chatham, 4 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Waterford at Galway, 4 p.m.

Maple Hill at Rensselaer, 4 p.m.

Whitehall at Hoosic Valley, 4 p.m.

Schoharie at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Albany at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.

Colonie at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Johnstown/Alb. Academy winner at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.

Fonda at Bishop Gibbons, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicville at Taconic Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson at Schalmont, 4:30 p.m.

Cobleskill at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens at CCHS, 4:30 p.m.

Granville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Cohoes at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Galway at Warrensburg, 3:30 p.m.

Berlin/Schoharie winner at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Voorheesville vs. Spa Catholic at Geyser Park, 4:30 p.m.

Holy Names at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Hill at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Mayfield at Stillwater, 4:30 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Fort Edward-Hartford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Argyle at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Bethlehem vs. Saratoga at Central Park, 4 p.m.

Class AA Final

Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills at Central Park, 4 p.m.

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane vs. Greenville, 4 p.m.

Class C-D Final

Maple Hill vs. Hadley-Luzerne at Saratoga, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Colonie at Niskayuna, 5 p.m.

Saratoga at Guilderland, 5 p.m.

CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

Bethlehem at Shenendehowa, 7:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Amsterdam at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Troy at Queensbury, 4 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinal

Scotia at Averill Park, 4 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Greenwich at Stillwater, 4 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Voorheesville, 4 p.m.

CCHS at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Catholic Central at Johnstown, 4:15 p.m.

Cohoes at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Greenwich at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News