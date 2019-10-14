{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Corinth at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Germantown at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League Semifinal

Salem at Lake George, 4 p.m.

Adirondack League Crossovers

Corinth at Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Newcomb at Keene, 4 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Gloversville, 5 p.m.

Non-league

Granville at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Gloversville-Mayfield at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 5 p.m.

Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls at Fonda-Johnstown, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Adirondack League

Hartford, Granville-Whitehall, Bolton-Warrensburg, Argyle-Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren-Johnsburg, 4 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth, Saratoga Catholic, Greenwich, Stillwater, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Section II State Qualifier

First round at Orchard Creek Golf Club, 10 a.m.

