BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Corinth at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Germantown at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League Semifinal
Salem at Lake George, 4 p.m.
Adirondack League Crossovers
Corinth at Whitehall, 4 p.m.
Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Newcomb at Keene, 4 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Gloversville, 5 p.m.
Non-league
Granville at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Gloversville-Mayfield at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 5 p.m.
Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls at Fonda-Johnstown, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Adirondack League
Hartford, Granville-Whitehall, Bolton-Warrensburg, Argyle-Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren-Johnsburg, 4 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth, Saratoga Catholic, Greenwich, Stillwater, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Section II State Qualifier
First round at Orchard Creek Golf Club, 10 a.m.
