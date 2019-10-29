{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Burnt Hills 1, South Glens Falls 0

Class D Semifinals

St. Johnsville 4, Loudonville Christian 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Lake George 4, Cambridge 1

Stillwater 7, Chatham 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Schuylerville 1, Hoosick Falls 0 (OT)

Johnstown 3, Granville 1

Voorheesville 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 0

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments