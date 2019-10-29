BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Burnt Hills 1, South Glens Falls 0
Class D Semifinals
St. Johnsville 4, Loudonville Christian 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Class C Quarterfinals
Lake George 4, Cambridge 1
Stillwater 7, Chatham 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Class C Semifinals
Schuylerville 1, Hoosick Falls 0 (OT)
Johnstown 3, Granville 1
Voorheesville 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 0
