VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Shenendehowa 3, Guilderland 0

Class A Semifinals

Burnt Hills 3, Gloversville 0

Class C Semifinals

Lake George 3, Voorheesville 1

Class D Semifinals

Galway 3, Hartford 0

 

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class A Semifinal

Mohonasen 7, Malone 0

