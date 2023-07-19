A smoother bus ride, more time on the river, and future camping options are on the way for customers of the Adirondack Adventure Center’s Hudson River tubing trips.

The Adirondack Adventure Center, located in Lake Luzerne, recently completed the first of three phases to upgrade its Lazy River Tubing experience. Day-use areas and a campground are planned for the near future.

Last fall, the Center acquired 165 acres of land along the Buttermilk section of the Hudson River, near Stony Creek, and created a new access to the river for tubing trips.

The new access point, which opened two weeks ago on Warrensburg Road, will allow the Adirondack Adventure Center to offer a smoother ride to the site for its patrons. The new access point is a 20-minute bus ride from the Center’s location near the Fourth Lake campground on Route 9N.

“We used to put in on the Lake Luzerne side — it’s state property, but it’s a bumpy one-lane dirt road that’s not well-maintained,” said Dane Morton, owner of the Center, said in a phone conversation last week. “It provides a much smoother ride, it’s all paved roads, and it allows us to expand our schedule. Now we can operate hourly instead of every hour and a half. We used to offer four trips a day, now we can do six trips a day.”

Morton said the Center can store equipment at the site, meaning less time spent loading and unloading, and more time on the water for customers.

It’s also safer.

“Up at the other access point, there’s no cell phone service,” Morton said, “but now we have cell service and internet, so it’s much safer if something happens, like a thunderstorm comes up or there’s an emergency.”

The new river access is the first phase to expand the Adirondack Adventure Center’s offerings. Part of the land purchase includes a 5-acre island with a beach. Morton said Phase 2 would be adding day-use sites to the island for use by tubing customers.

“We plan to add day-use sites, maybe some fire pits, so that people can stop and hang out for a while when they’re on unguided trips, for the same price as the guided tours pay,” Morton said.

Morton said Phase 3 is planned in part to include a “glampground” area at the southern end of the land the Center acquired, with primitive sites, RV and “glamping” sites.

“We’re planning for next year for the island day-use sites, and hoping to have the campground for Phase 3 in two years,” Morton said.

Morton said the Center offers guided and unguided tubing trips down about 3 miles of the Hudson River. When the water is high — as it has been with the recent heavy rain — they extend the trips farther.

“Our 3-mile trips take about 2 1/2 hours,” Morton said. “We still want to be able to do that, so with the higher level, the river runs faster, so we have to extend our trip to 6 miles to keep within that 2 1/2- to three-hour timeframe that we advertise.”

With the new river access, the Adirondack Adventure Center hopes to increase the amount of fun for tubing customers.

“It’s great to be able to offer that consistent product and offer customers a smoother and safer experience,” Morton said.