SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Justine Trybendis and Ryan Legere were the top runners in the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday.

Legere was the top overall finisher in 20 minutes, 42 seconds. Timothy Bardin placed second.

Trybendis was the top female runner and the third-best overall finisher in 21:18. Susan Keely was the second woman across the line, followed by Cristina Marchese.

Heath Armstrong won the Moreau Mile, a race associated with the event, in 5:48. Lillian Fish was the top female runner and the second overall finisher.

Top Finishers Betar Byway — Top 25 Runner (City);Time 1. Ryan Legere (Corinth);20:42 2. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);20:59 3. Justine Trybendis (Glens Falls);21:18 4. Scott Royael (Glens Falls);23:40 5. Sean Cartwright (Schuylerville);24:00 6. Susan Keely (Glens Falls);24:17 7. Cristina Marchese (Queensbury);24:30 8. Parker Royael (Glens Falls);25:00 9. Lewis Santoni (Glens Falls);25:06 10. Jane LaBombard (Glens Falls);26:00 11. Jim Goodspeed (Queensbury);26:09 12. Mark Schachner (Lake George);26:39 13. Kristina Hubert (Queensbury);26:47 14. Beth Portuese (Queensbury);26:55 15. Rick Spezio (Greenwich);27:23 16. Phillip Spezio (Greenwich);27:24 17. Heather Davis (So Glens Falls);28:03 18. Anna Luckow (Glens Falls);28:17 19. Daniel Larson (Queensbury);28:59 20. Sofia Luft (Queensbury);29:17 21. Lydia Kramer (Glens Falls);31:29 22. Jill Pederson (Lake George);31:50 23. Kathleen Tersigni (Burnt Hills);32:24 24. Stephen Obermayer (Burnt Hills);32:28 25. Heidi Collins (Hudson Falls);33:09 Moreau Mile — Top 10 1. Heath Armstrong (Glens Falls);5:48 2. Lillian Fish (Lake George);7:58 3. Rick Spezio (Greenwich);8:21 4. Phillip Spezio (Greenwich);8:21 5. Ryan Legere (Corinth);8:32 6. Daniel Larson (Queensbury);8:41 7. Peter Carpenter (Queensbury);8:46 8. Regina Grabbe (Glens Falls);9:05 9. Jane LaBombard (Glens Falls);9:35 10. Novella Moore (Glens Falls);10:55