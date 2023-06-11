Trybendis, Legere are top finishers in Betar Byway 5K Post-Star staff report Jun 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Justine Trybendis and Ryan Legere were the top runners in the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday.Legere was the top overall finisher in 20 minutes, 42 seconds. Timothy Bardin placed second. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Trybendis was the top female runner and the third-best overall finisher in 21:18. Susan Keely was the second woman across the line, followed by Cristina Marchese.Heath Armstrong won the Moreau Mile, a race associated with the event, in 5:48. Lillian Fish was the top female runner and the second overall finisher. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Athletics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular History-making Generals head to Long Island Salem is headed to Long Island for the state softball final four. Sports Editor Greg Brownell writes about the team, its history and its hopes. State Track Day 1: Queensbury's Kyle Ball wins state discus title; Alling, Hanna do well Sportswriter Pete Tobey's report from the first day of the state track and field meet, including videos. South High, Schuylerville lead way on All-Foothills boys lax team The Foothills Council has announced its 2023 boys lacrosse all-star team. Warrensburg's Brady Cheney named Adirondack League baseball Player of Year Warrensburg junior Brady Cheney was named the Player of the Year in Adirondack League baseball for the 2023 season. Knapp takes third place at state golf meet Hayden Knapp of South Glens Falls took third place in the state girls golf tournament. Brayden Dock of Glens Falls tied for the eighth-best sc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Novak Djokovic makes history at the French Open Players With The Most Points In An All-Star Game Players With The Most Points In An All-Star Game Canadian Grand Prix "Not At Risk" From Poor Air Quality Canadian Grand Prix "Not At Risk" From Poor Air Quality Regulator Accuses FIFA of Misleading Fans With 'Carbon-Neutral' Claims Regulator Accuses FIFA of Misleading Fans With 'Carbon-Neutral' Claims