Trio of local athletes excel for Utica College field hockey

UTICA — A trio of former area high school athletes enjoyed an outstanding Senior Day for the Utica College field hockey team.

All three celebrated milestones Saturday in an 8-2 victory over Houghton.

Senior goalie Megan Chamberlain, a former Queensbury standout, became Utica's new record holder with 392 career saves.

Sabrina Whitehouse, a graduate student and former Greenwich star, recorded a hat trick and two assists to set career highs in goals with 15 and points with 35. Whitehouse, who set a team record with nine points in one game earlier this season, is currently tied for sixth all-time in career scoring with 96 points.

Also, Kennedy Guy, a senior from Glens Falls, scored her first collegiate goal in the game.

The Pioneers clinched their third straight Empire 8 Tournament berth with the win.

