QUEENSBURY — Ten-year-old Aden Bengle ran the 50-meter dash 8 seconds and the 100 meters in 17.1 seconds during the second meet of the Adirondack Runners Summer Track Series.

Emma Gosselin, 7, ran the 50 meters in 9.3, the 100 in 18.9, the 200 in 42.2 and the 400 in 1:46.2. Caleb Beckem ran the 50 in 9.3 and the 100 in 19.6. Luke Gaulin, 5, ran the 50 in 10.9 and the 200 in 22.8. Elijah Loucks, 3, ran the 50 in 25.0.

In the 400 relay, the team of Emmalyne Capone (6), Mukailyn Capone (8), Saige Stone (11) and Ella Morrill (9) finished in 1:31.5, while Issiah Harrington (9), Sydney McGrath (8), Olivia Peck (6) and Madison Collier (8) ran it in 1:23.1.

The track series is run every Tuesday in June and July at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury High School track. All ages are welcome. There are no charges for the series.

