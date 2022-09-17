Tom Haggerty wrapping up a long legacy of service to Glens Falls Country Club and golf

QUEENSBURY — Tom Haggerty prides himself on being a "hands-on" golf pro.

So much so that he still picks up golf balls on the driving range every day at Glens Falls Country Club.

"I tell everybody that's my therapy," said Haggerty, who is retiring on Dec. 31 after 42 years as the head pro at Glens Falls CC. "We have a range-picker, and out there, there's no phones, it's very relaxing — I just go out and pick up the balls, even if it's just for 20 minutes."

Haggerty, 70, has served the club for 50 years, beginning as an assistant to former head pro Al Stein in 1973. He is one of the longest-serving pros in the business.

Haggerty is only the fifth head pro since 1915 at Glens Falls Country Club, the historic and challenging Donald Ross-designed course near Glen Lake. The course was ranked No. 86 in the Top 100 private golf courses in the country by Golf magazine in 2020-21.

Standing behind the counter in the pro shop earlier this week, Haggerty looks perfectly at home, even simply making up scoresheets for an upcoming tournament.

"I’m old school, I'm hands-on," Haggerty said with a smile. "I've never been beaten in to work. I can't wait to get here every day. There's always something to do — there's not much downtime."

If anyone can say he was born for this, it's Haggerty. A native of Rexford, just outside of Schenectady, he literally grew up on a golf course — his late father, Bob Sr., was the longtime head pro at The Edison Club. His late brother, Bob Jr., was head pro at Schenectady Municipal Golf Course for 37 years.

All three Haggerty men are members of the Northeastern New York PGA Hall of Fame, representing more than 100 years as golf course head pros.

"I went to Miami-Dade College for a year or so, but when my father got sick, I came back to The Edison Club to help him out," Haggerty said. "One day, my brother called me and said I should put in my resume at Glens Falls Country Club. Al Stein hired me right away — it's the only professional job I've ever had."

"Tom has devoted his career to serving the membership of Glens Falls Country Club with excellent customer service in golf operations," said Tracie Warner, the executive director of the NENY PGA section, in a statement on Haggerty's retirement. "He has mentored many young assistants into head professionals and is well respected amongst his fellow PGA Professionals. His length of tenure at one facility has become a rarity in the industry."

Haggerty said the makings of a successful head pro go beyond teaching golf lessons, organizing tournaments and knowing the equipment. It all boils down to customer service.

"It's dedication, it's love for the game, and giving good service to the membership," Haggerty said. "It's not my quote, but I always say that we're in the happiness business. The members are here on their leisure time — that's for us to make it better. And the guests, too — you make them feel like a member.

"I inherited a lot from my father — he was old-school, hands-on, too," he added. "The Edison Club had 700 members, 27 holes — his dedication was unbelievable."

Haggerty said he's most proud of just being the head pro at Glens Falls Country Club.

"It's my honor to be here," he said. "I have members who never call me Tom — they say, 'Hey, pro.' I'm very proud of that, I'm very proud of being a PGA professional. I've been lucky to have good assistant pros over the years."

He was named Professional of the Year in 2006 and has received numerous accolades for his commitment to service.

"He's the most dedicated golf pro I've ever met," said Kevin Hughes, head pro at Saratoga Golf & Polo Club, who worked as an assistant to Haggerty in 1984-86. "He's totally committed to serving his membership. He loves Glens Falls Country Club and his membership. ... I learned a lot from him, that the member comes first. He's top-notch in customer service."

As for what's next for him, Haggerty said he's not going anywhere, he just won't be involved in the day-to-day operations of GFCC. He'll be able to spend more time with his son, Chris — a former junior standout and Siena College golfer — and his family in Pennsylvania.

And he'll be able to play some golf, too.

"I haven't had enough time to do that in years," Haggerty said. "I used to be a really good player up until the '80s, then my son was born and the club got busier. But that's the least of my concerns.

"The members pay dues and you have to give them a good product," he said. "Hopefully I have over the years."

Former Post-Star sportswriter Dave Nathan contributed to this story.