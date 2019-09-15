FINGER LAKES CC 3,
SUNY ADIRONDACK 1
(at HVCC)
Set scores — 13-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 13 kills. Alysia Kane: 7 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 19 digs. Megan Friske: 10 digs. Raeann Bombard: 20 assists.
Records — Suny Adirondack: 1-3, 3-3.
Notes: The Timberwolves suffered an early season setback in its first POD tournament. Karley Hertzner made 4 kills, 4 aces, and 2 blocks in the game.
GENESEE CC 3,
SUNY ADIRONDACK 0
(at HVCC)
Set scores — 25-22, 25-15, 26-24.
SUNY Adirondack -- Karley Hertzner: 10 kills. Jana Depalo: 9 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 17 digs. Megan Friske: 16 digs. Raeann Bombard: 30 assists.
Notes: First-year player Alysia Kane played well with 8 kills and 5 digs while Emily Vetere made 5 kills ad 5 digs.
MONROE CC 3,
SUNY ADIRONDACK 1
(at HVCC)
Set scores — 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16.
SUNY Adirondack — Jana Depalo: 14 kills. Karley Hertzner: 12 kills. Morgan Bellanger: 14 digs. Megan Friske: 12 digs. Raeann Bombard: 31 assists.
Notes: Timberwolves lost to Region III rival Monroe Community College in their 1st POD tournament. Timberwolves lost the first set even with a 17-6 lead.
