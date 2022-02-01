Tigers beat G.F., claim Foothills wrestling title

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls wrestlers pinned in five matches, and that was enough to bring the Tigers their first Foothills Council wrestling title since 2014.

The Tigers beat Glens Falls 36-34 to improve to 6-0 in the league, 14-3 overall. The match was decided in the last bout when Colin Diffee accepted a forfeit at 118 pounds.

“It’s been a while,” Hudson Falls coach Mike Prendergast said. “Coming off COVID, to win the Foothills is amazing.

“The 2014 (Foothills championship) team was a special team. We finished 20-4 and we rattled off 18 straight wins to finish the season.

“That year we had Geno Brancati. This year we don’t really have a bona fide superstar, though we’ve got some hopefuls. But that shows you just how gritty and how much heart this team has.”

Tuesday’s match started at 126 and the Tigers got off to a good start with pins by Cameron Plude, Gavin Krywy and Alex Collier. The Indians then got wins from Ayden Grieve, Eli Johnson and Skyler Sturdevant starting at 145.

Mason Watson and Justin Mullis later got pins for Hudson Falls, but the Tigers also avoided giving up points when Sean Heaney, Jesse Mullis and Mike Sullivan lost by decision.

That provided Hudson Falls with the winning margin.

“We told our kids we had to win big and lose small, and I’m sure their coach did the same thing,” Prendergast said.

“We needed to have some guys stay off their backs. I feel like we have 20 awesome kids to who try so hard, and they worked their butts off not to be pinned.”

Hudson Falls had been dealing with COVID cases recently, and until Tuesday, hadn’t had a complete team since early January.

It was the first league loss for Glens Falls, which has been the surprise of area wrestling and beat Queensbury earlier in the season for the first time since 1973.

Both Glens Falls and Hudson Falls now head to the Class CC sectional tournament this weekend at Watervliet.

Both may be contenders for the team title, except this time it will be tournament-style scoring instead of a dual meet.

“If our kids wrestling to their potential, we can have a good tournament,” Prendergst said.

“Glens Falls has a few (potential) champions in their lineup. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Hud. Falls 36, Glens Falls 34 126 — Cameron Plude (HuF) pinned Marek Dacey, 1:56 132 — Gavin Krywy (HuF) pinned Alex Vanderpool, 1:59 138 — Alex Collier (HuF) pinned Nick Keyes, 2:59 145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) pinned Logan Staunton, 3:35 152 — Eli Johnson (GF) dec. Sean Heaney, 13-5 160 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) by forfeit 172 — Mason Watson (HuF) pinned Violence Sturdevant, 4:46 189 — Connor Wright (GF) dec. Jesse Mullis, 5-4 215 — Gavin Williams (GF) pinned Lukas Ross, :36 285 — Jakob Pregent (GF) dec. Mike Sullivan, 3-0 102 — Justin Mullis (HuF) pinned Killian Batchelder, :58 110 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Aonghus Paige, :39 118 — Colin Diffee (HuF) by forfeit.

