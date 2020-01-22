Tickets on sale for state tournaments
0 comments

Tickets on sale for state tournaments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LATHAM — Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the state public high school basketball tournaments, which will be held the weekend of March 20-22.

The boys tournament returns to Glens Falls after three years in Binghamton. The girls will continue to play at Hudson Valley Community College.

Tickets are $10 per session and seating is general admission. Online tickets for each event are $8 per session and can be purchased at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA. For the boys tournament, tickets can also be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News