Tickets on sale for state tournaments

LATHAM — Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the state public high school basketball tournaments, which will be held the weekend of March 20-22.

The boys tournament returns to Glens Falls after three years in Binghamton. The girls will continue to play at Hudson Valley Community College.

Tickets are $10 per session and seating is general admission. Online tickets for each event are $8 per session and can be purchased at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA. For the boys tournament, tickets can also be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office.