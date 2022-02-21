 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets available online for sectionals

Tickets for some games in the Section II boys and girls basketball tournaments must be purchased online.

Section II is using a "GoFan" website for advance purchase of tickets: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAII. Tickets are not available at the door for those games. Service fees may apply.

Boys basketball quarterfinals: Section II is using GoFan tickets for all quarterfinal contests at Hudson Valley Community College, Saratoga High School, Stillwater and Shenendehowa.

Girls basketball quarterfinals, semifinals and finals: Online GoFan ticketing is being used for all of these games.

Boys basketball semifinals and finals: Tickets for games at Cool Insuring Arena may be purchased at the arena. They are not available on the GoFan site.

There is a service fee for tickets purchased online.

