Tickets available online for sectionals

Tickets for some games in the Section II boys and girls basketball tournaments must be purchased online.

Section II is using a "GoFan" website for advance purchase of tickets: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAII. Tickets are not available at the door for those games. Service fees may apply.

Boys basketball quarterfinals: Section II is using GoFan tickets for all quarterfinal contests at Hudson Valley Community College, Saratoga High School, Stillwater and Shenendehowa.

Girls basketball quarterfinals, semifinals and finals: Online GoFan ticketing is being used for all of these games.

Boys basketball semifinals and finals: Tickets for games at Cool Insuring Arena may be purchased at the arena. They are not available on the GoFan site.

There is a service fee for tickets purchased online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0