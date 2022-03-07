Tickets available for state tournaments

Tickets are on sale for the final four of the state public high school basketball tournaments, March 18-20. Tickets are $10 per session, plus fees.

The boys state final four will take place at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Tickets may be purchased online at seatgeek.com or may be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office.

The girls state final four will be held at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA. Seating is general admission for both boys and girls tournaments.

Tickets for the state ice hockey final four in Buffalo this weekend are also available online at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA.

