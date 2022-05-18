Thursday's sports schedule

Thursday's schedule:
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.
Colonie at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.
Guilderland at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Mohonasen at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Catholic Central at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.
Cohoes at Fonda, 4:30 p.m.
Schalmont at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Hoosick Falls at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.