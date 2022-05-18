 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's sports schedule

Thursday's schedule:

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shaker at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.

Colonie at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.

Guilderland at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Mohonasen at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Catholic Central at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.

Cohoes at Fonda, 4:30 p.m.

Schalmont at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Hoosick Falls at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Stillwater at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

