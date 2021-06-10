Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard

Thursday's sectional playoff scores:
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Bethlehem 3, Ballston Spa 2
Shenendehowa 6, Guilderland 1
Class A Semifinals
South Glens Falls 7, Queensbury 2
Amsterdam 4, Burnt Hills 2
Class B Quarterfinals
Ichabod Crane 12, Fonda 0
Schalmont def. Taconic Hills
Class C Quarterfinals
Warrensburg 4, Spa Catholic 2
Whitehall 4, Stillwater 0
Lake George def. Greenwich
Class D Final
Salem 7, Argyle 3
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Colonie 8, Columbia 0
Shaker 9, Ballston Spa 6
Troy def. Albany Academy
Class AA Opening Round
Guilderland 2, Bethlehem 1
Class A Quarterfinals
South High 3, Averill Park 0
Burnt Hills 12, Queensbury 3
Class B Quarterfinals
Schalmont 6, Schuylerville 2
Ichabod Crane 5, Tamarac 2
Class C Quarterfinals
Canajoharie 2, Hoosic Valley 0
Lake George 4, Stillwater 2
Galway 6, Maple Hill 5
Class D Quarterfinals
Argyle 9, Northville 1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Bethlehem 13, Shaker 9
Class B Semifinals
Queensbury 23, Columbia 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Burnt Hills 17, Columbia 6