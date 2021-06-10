 Skip to main content
Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard
Thursday's sectional playoff scores:

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Bethlehem 3, Ballston Spa 2

Shenendehowa 6, Guilderland 1

Class A Semifinals

South Glens Falls 7, Queensbury 2

Amsterdam 4, Burnt Hills 2

Class B Quarterfinals

Ichabod Crane 12, Fonda 0

Schalmont def. Taconic Hills

Class C Quarterfinals

Warrensburg 4, Spa Catholic 2

Whitehall 4, Stillwater 0

Lake George def. Greenwich

Class D Final

Salem 7, Argyle 3

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Colonie 8, Columbia 0

Shaker 9, Ballston Spa 6

Troy def. Albany Academy

Class AA Opening Round

Guilderland 2, Bethlehem 1

Class A Quarterfinals

South High 3, Averill Park 0

Burnt Hills 12, Queensbury 3

Class B Quarterfinals

Schalmont 6, Schuylerville 2

Ichabod Crane 5, Tamarac 2

Class C Quarterfinals

Canajoharie 2, Hoosic Valley 0

Lake George 4, Stillwater 2

Galway 6, Maple Hill 5

Class D Quarterfinals

Argyle 9, Northville 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Bethlehem 13, Shaker 9

Class B Semifinals

Queensbury 23, Columbia 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Burnt Hills 17, Columbia 6

