agate

Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Thursday's high school sports stories, plus brackets and schedules series
Thursday's sectional scores:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Niskayuna 4, Ballston Spa 0

Albany 5, Colonie 1

Class B Opening Round

Glens Falls 5, Hudson 0

Mechanicville 8, Fonda 0

Schuylerville 1, Cohoes 0

Catskill 6, Tamarac 0

Class C Opening Round

Maple Hill 5, Lake George 0

Voorheesville 8, Hadley-Luzerne 0

Waterford 3, Greenwich 2 (OT)

Berlin-New Lebanon 4, St. Johnsville 1

Middleburgh 1, Galway 0

Hoosic Valley 2, Mayfield 0

Chatham 1, Berne-Knox 0

Stillwater 2, Bolton-Warrensburg 1

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Crown Point 2, Boquet Valley 0

Schroon Lake-Newcomb 6, Johnsburg-Minerva 0

Keene 4, Seton Catholic 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Schalmont 11, Cairo-Durham 0

Cohoes 6, Tamarac 0

Greenville 6, Glens Falls 0

Schuylerville 6, Cobleskill 0

Mechanicville 10, Catskill 0

Ravena 4, Albany Academy 3

Holy Names 1, Fonda 0

Class D Quarterfinals

Salem 3, Spa Catholic 1

Germantown 3, Doane Stuart 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Schuylerville 3, Salem-Cambridge 2

Granville 2, Greenwich 1 (Granville wins shootout)

