Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete)

Thursday's sectional scores:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Niskayuna 4, Ballston Spa 0
Albany 5, Colonie 1
Class B Opening Round
Glens Falls 5, Hudson 0
Mechanicville 8, Fonda 0
Schuylerville 1, Cohoes 0
Catskill 6, Tamarac 0
Class C Opening Round
Maple Hill 5, Lake George 0
Voorheesville 8, Hadley-Luzerne 0
Waterford 3, Greenwich 2 (OT)
Berlin-New Lebanon 4, St. Johnsville 1
Middleburgh 1, Galway 0
Hoosic Valley 2, Mayfield 0
Chatham 1, Berne-Knox 0
Stillwater 2, Bolton-Warrensburg 1
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Crown Point 2, Boquet Valley 0
Schroon Lake-Newcomb 6, Johnsburg-Minerva 0
Keene 4, Seton Catholic 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Schalmont 11, Cairo-Durham 0
Cohoes 6, Tamarac 0
Greenville 6, Glens Falls 0
Schuylerville 6, Cobleskill 0
Mechanicville 10, Catskill 0
Ravena 4, Albany Academy 3
Holy Names 1, Fonda 0
Class D Quarterfinals
Salem 3, Spa Catholic 1
Germantown 3, Doane Stuart 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Schuylerville 3, Salem-Cambridge 2
Granville 2, Greenwich 1 (Granville wins shootout)