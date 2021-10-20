Thursday's sectional schedule

Thursday's sectional playoff schedule:
FIELD HOCKEY
Class A Quarterfinals
Niskayuna vs. Guilderland at Afrim's, 4:15 p.m.
Columbia at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
Bethlehem at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Opening Round
Fort Plain at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Chatham, 3 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Middleburgh, 3 p.m.
Canajoharie at Hoosic Valley, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Mayfield, 7 p.m.
Doane Stuart at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Germantown at Saratoga Catholic, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Albany Academy at Holy Names, 3 p.m.
Catholic Central at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Ichabod Crane at Cohoes, 3 p.m.
Ravena at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Catskill at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Fonda at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Tamarac at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic at Loudonville Christian, 3 p.m.
Heatly at North Warren, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Seton Catholic at Keene, 3 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.
Crown Point at Chazy, 6 p.m.