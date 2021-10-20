 Skip to main content
Thursday's sectional schedule

Thursday's sectional playoff schedule:

FIELD HOCKEY

Class A Quarterfinals

Niskayuna vs. Guilderland at Afrim's, 4:15 p.m.

Columbia at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

Bethlehem at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Opening Round

Fort Plain at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Berlin-New Lebanon at Chatham, 3 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Middleburgh, 3 p.m.

Canajoharie at Hoosic Valley, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Mayfield, 7 p.m.

Doane Stuart at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Germantown at Saratoga Catholic, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Albany Academy at Holy Names, 3 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Ichabod Crane at Cohoes, 3 p.m.

Ravena at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Catskill at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Fonda at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Tamarac at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Saratoga Catholic at Loudonville Christian, 3 p.m.

Heatly at North Warren, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Seton Catholic at Keene, 3 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.

Crown Point at Chazy, 6 p.m.

