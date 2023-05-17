Thursday's schedule:
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga at Ballston Spa, 3:30 p.m.
Albany at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.
Niskayuna at Guilderland, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Columbia vs. South High at Moreau Rec, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Queensbury at Burnt Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Holy Trinity at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Fonda vs. Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex, 4:30 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Hoosick Falls at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Berne-Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinal
Fort Ann at Hartford-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.
Colonie at Shaker, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Greenwich at Cohoes, 4:30 p.m.
Voorheesville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinal
Guilderland at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinal
Troy at Ballston Spa, 4:15 p.m.