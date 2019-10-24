{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Ichabod Crane 8, Hoosick Falls 0

Greenwich 1, Broadalbin-Perth 0 (OT)

Cobleskill 2, Corinth 0

Tamarac 4, Glens Falls 1

Greenville 6, Coxsackie-Athens 1

Schuylerville 2, Cohoes 0

Mechanicville 8, Cairo-Durham 0

Hudson 7, Catskill 1

Class C Opening Round

Schoharie 4, Cambridge 0

Lake George 5, Hoosic Valley 0

Maple Hill 2, Fort Plain 0

Voorheesville 4, Berne-Knox 0

Galway 3, Catholic Central 0

Waterford 5, Middleburgh 1

Mayfield 3, Doane Stuart 2

Stillwater 4, Hadley-Luzerne 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Cohoes 2, Greenwich 1 (OT)

Schuylerville 2, Ravena 1

Schalmont 16, Glens Falls 0

Holy Names 5, Cobleskill 0

Greenville 2, Hoosick Falls 1

Johnstown 2, Catskill 1 (PKs)

Mechanicville 4, Catholic Central 1

Broadalbin-Perth 3, Tamarac 0

Class D Opening Round

Saratoga Catholic 3, Heatly 1

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Willsboro 1, Johnsburg-Minerva 0

Keene 2, Schroon Lake 1

Boquet Valley 8, Indian-Long Lake 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

South Glens Falls 5, Glens Falls 1

Burnt Hills 7, Emma Willard 0

Scotia 10, Gloversville 2

