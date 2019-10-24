BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Ichabod Crane 8, Hoosick Falls 0
Greenwich 1, Broadalbin-Perth 0 (OT)
Cobleskill 2, Corinth 0
Tamarac 4, Glens Falls 1
Greenville 6, Coxsackie-Athens 1
Schuylerville 2, Cohoes 0
Mechanicville 8, Cairo-Durham 0
Cobleskill 2, Corinth 0
Hudson 7, Catskill 1
Class C Opening Round
Schoharie 4, Cambridge 0
Lake George 5, Hoosic Valley 0
Maple Hill 2, Fort Plain 0
Voorheesville 4, Berne-Knox 0
Galway 3, Catholic Central 0
Waterford 5, Middleburgh 1
Mayfield 3, Doane Stuart 2
Stillwater 4, Hadley-Luzerne 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
You have free articles remaining.
Class B Opening Round
Cohoes 2, Greenwich 1 (OT)
Schuylerville 2, Ravena 1
Schalmont 16, Glens Falls 0
Holy Names 5, Cobleskill 0
Greenville 2, Hoosick Falls 1
Johnstown 2, Catskill 1 (PKs)
Mechanicville 4, Catholic Central 1
Broadalbin-Perth 3, Tamarac 0
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic 3, Heatly 1
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Willsboro 1, Johnsburg-Minerva 0
Keene 2, Schroon Lake 1
Boquet Valley 8, Indian-Long Lake 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
South Glens Falls 5, Glens Falls 1
Burnt Hills 7, Emma Willard 0
Scotia 10, Gloversville 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.