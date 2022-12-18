Thunder's losing streak hits five games

GLENS FALLS — There was a far-from-full house at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday as the Adirondack Thunder culminated a chaotic weekend with a 5-2 loss to the Maine Mariners, sealing a three-loss weekend.

Head coach Pete MacArthur returned to the bench with his squad after serving his one-game suspension. Two other players remain suspended.

“It was great (to be back). I love the Adirondack Thunder. They gave me life again when I was in a bad place, so I always wanna be here to help,” MacArthur said.

The loss extended the Thunder’s losing streak to five games. They now sit at 5-14-4 on the season. Sunday's game ended with a rare event — Maine goalie Francois Brassard scored a rink-length empty-net goal.

The Mariners kicked off an action-packed first period with a quick goal from Tim Doherty just 2:10 in. The Thunder gave up the first goal for the 18th time in 23 games this season.

The Mariners quickly doubled down, scoring another goal just four minutes later, when Reid Stefanson poked one through the legs of Isaac Poulter.

Despite the two quick goals against Poulter, he rebounded quickly, and ended up notching 38 saves on the night. Poulter was sent down from Utica of the AHL before the game.

“I haven’t played in three weeks almost, so I’m making sure I’m moving my feet a lot and paying attention to what’s going on,” Poulter said. “Other than that, it’s about just mentally resetting after each goal.”

With just under six minutes to go in the first, the Thunder cut the deficit in half on Colin Long's goal

“It was a nice play by Chukarov. I was yelling for it, and then I made a little move and saw that the glove was open, so I popped it up there,” Long said.

The Mariners opened the second period the same way they did the first. It only took 3:13 for Nick Master to find the net for the third Maine goal.

With 1:15 left of a less-eventful second period, the Thunder managed to pull within one again as Ryan Da Silva found the net. Da Silva’s goal gave Brian Halonen his first career assist.

“(Da Silva) played bigger minutes these last two games, which is really good ... He’s got a really good shot, and it hasn’t really jumped in for him, but it hasn’t really jumped in for anybody yet,” MacArthur said. “Hopefully it gives him some confidence. You always wish that results in a win, but regardless, any way that guys can have confidence right now, we need that.”

In the final 1:06 of regulation, the Mariners launched a pair of empty-netters, from Nick Jermain and their goalie. Brassard became only the 14th ECHL goaltender to score a goal.

The Thunder look to put an end to their sting of mishaps as they square-up against the Worcester Railers Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m.

“We’re definitely a little somber, but I’m not worried about it. The guys aren’t turning on each other, we’re not turning on anyone. We’re trying to stay positive,” Long added. “We have to believe that if we put in the work, practice, and continue to do the right things ... eventually some of these will start falling for us.”

Mariners 5, Thunder 2 Maine;2;1;2 — 5 Adirondack;1;1;0 — 2 First period — 1, Maine, Doherty 9 (Fossier, Kallen), 2:10. 2, Maine, Stefanson 5 (Shea), 5:57. 3, Adirondack, Long 2 (Chukarov, Rivera), 14:08. Second period — 4, Maine, Master 7 (Gabriele, Santos), 3:13 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Da Silva 1 (Rivera, Halonen), 18:45. Third period — 6, Maine, Jermain 6, 18:54 (en). 7, Maine, Brassard 1, 19:40 (en). Shots — Maine 12-17-14—43; Adirondack 8-9-7—24. Power plays — Maine 1-5; Adirondack 0-1. Goalies — Brassard (M) 24 shots-22 saves; Poulter (Adir) 41-38. Ref — Esposito, Stewart. A — 2,043.