GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signings of forward Grant Jozefek and defenseman Brendan Less on Thursday.

Jozefek returns after playing 68 games with the Thunder last season. He had 18 goals and 33 assists during the 2022-23 season. Prior to that he played five seasons at Northeastern University followed by one season with the Worcester Railers.

“Grant Jozefek is a testament to the ECHL and taking advantage of the opportunity presented before you,” head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. “We are looking for Grant to take another step forward for us this year and become a high-level scorer within the division."

Less played with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL last season, recording four assists in 22 games. He played college hockey at Dartmouth and Quinnipiac, followed by a brief stint with Worcester.