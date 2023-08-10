GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signing of two defensemen on Thursday.

Matt Stief returns after playing 66 games with the Thunder last season. The team also signed newcomer Ryan Wheeler.

Stief recorded four goals and 22 assists with Adirondack during the 2022-23 season. He was named the team's co-Defenseman of The Year. He spent the previous season with Idaho, making the coming season his third in the ECHL.

“Matt Stief developed into a top-four defenseman for us, seeing time on both special teams units,” head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. “He is a skilled defender with both his skating and puck skills and will be counted on in that role once again this season.”

Wheeler comes to Glens Falls after splitting last season with the Cincinnati and Iowa. He played college hockey at the University of Connecticut.

“Ryan Wheeler is a left-handed defenseman who gives us good depth on the left side,” MacArthur said. “He skates well, competes hard, and is motivated to elevate his game as a second-year pro.”