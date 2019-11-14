In two seasons and one game into a third, forward Shane Conacher became an indelible part of the Adirondack Thunder. That made his Thursday morning announcement that he was retiring from hockey because of a shoulder injury all the more difficult.
The 25-year-old Conacher, who missed part of last season when being treated for testicular cancer, injured his shoulder in the first game this season on Oct. 11. In a letter to the fans entitled “Thank you, Glens Falls,” Conacher said he first thought it was a minor shoulder injury that should only take a couple of weeks to heal.
“I had an MRI and it revealed more than I even imagined,” he wrote. “I had torn my labrum in two places, and it would require surgery.”
Conacher has returned home to Burlington, Ontario.
“At first I think he was still planning to come back, but as the severity of the injury became known, I think it was greater than he wanted to take on,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said.
In 99 regular-season games, Conacher, who graduated from Canisius College, had 33 goals and 65 assists. In 12 playoff games he added three goals and two assists.
Last December, Conacher began feeling discomfort. After seeing two doctors and having an ultrasound, it revealed the testicular cancer. He soon had surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo. The surgery revealed the cancer was stage 1 and had not spread.
Conacher returned to the lineup on March 7, which coincidentally was the Thunder’s Stick It to Cancer promotion. Public address announcer Dan Miner announced him as the first starter and Conacher received an extended standing ovation.
“I didn’t really know what was planned,” Conacher said at the time. “To get the standing ovation from the crowd made me real emotional. I had to go to the bench there. I was fighting tears back. This organization’s done so much for me when things were tough and I can’t thank them enough.”
Conacher went on to provide the late tying goal and another one during the shootout in a loss to Worcester.
In Conacher’s letter, he wrote that some decisions in life are harder than others.
“This decision,” he said, “is by far the hardest: after going through what I went through last year and now potentially having to undergo another surgery and endure months of rehab, I have decided to walk away from the game of hockey. This game has been my life and now I continue my life without it. It will definitely be a change but it’s time.”
Conacher said Glens Falls has been his “home away from home” for almost three years and he will miss everything about it.
Loh said Conacher exemplified all the qualities the Thunder look for.
“He did everything 100 percent, on and off the ice, and he did it with a smile on his face,” Loh said.
Conacher began his pro career after his final season at Canisius. He also played 20 games in the AHL and 32 games with Orlando of the ECHL.
