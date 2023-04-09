PORTLAND, Maine — Adirondack suffered a 5-3 loss to the Maine Mariners on Sunday, keeping the Thunder one point behind fourth-place Worcester in the chase for the ECHL North Division's final playoff spot.

The Thunder have three games left before the regular season ends — Friday at Trois-Rivieres and Saturday and Sunday against Worcester on home ice. Worcester only has the two games against Adirondack on its schedule. The Thunder can improve their chances with a win or overtime loss at Trois-Rivieres, but the playoff spot cannot be decided before the final two games against the Railers at Cool Insuring Arena.

After going 12 games without a regulation loss, the Thunder have lost two straight. Maine has beaten Adirondack in eight of 10 meetings this season.

Adirondack gave up the first goal for the 41st time on Sunday when Mitchell Fossier scored 9 seconds into the game. Travis Broughman evened the score for the visitors with a goal at the 17:50 mark.

Nick Master and Austin Albrecht scored Mariners goals exactly six minutes apart in the second period before Brady Fleurent got Adirondack's second goal. Fossier and Tyler Hinam scored Maine's fifth and sixth goals before the halfway point of the third period.

Shane Harper scored a goal for the Thunder with one second left in regulation.

The Thunder were without leading goal-scorer Patrick Grasso, who was injured in Saturday night's loss at Worcester.

Mariners 5, Thunder 3 Adirondack;1;;1 — 3 Maine;1;2;2 — 5 First period — 1. Maine, Fossier 18 (Voyer, T. Doherty), :09. 2, Adirondack, Broughman 12 (Jozefek, Smith), 17:50 (pp). Second period — 3, Maine, Master 13 (Fossier, Hinam), 3:39 (pp). 4, Maine, Albrecht 7 (Askew, C. Doherty), 9:39. 5, Adirondack, Fleurent 8 (Jennings), 12:35. Third period — 6, Maine, Fossier 19 (T. Doherty, Chicoine), 1:10 (pp). 7, Maine, Hinam 8 (Master, Kile), 9:49. 8, Adirondack, Harper 23 (Stief, Letourneau), 19:59. Shots — Adirondack 9-10-13—32; Maine 12-15-14—41. Power plays — Adirondack 1-2; Maine 2-4. Goalies — Robinson (Adir) 41 shots-36 saves; DiPietro (M) 32-29. Refs — Young, Kunto. A — 3,330.