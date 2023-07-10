GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Monday announced that they have extended qualifying offers to seven players.

The players are: goaltender Jake Theut, forward Patrick Grasso and defensemen Ivan Chukarov, Kyle Hallbauer, Matt Slick, Matt Stief and Jake Ryczek.

Players who had signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

On July 5, the Thunder announced they had re-signed forward Yanick Turcotte for the 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old native of Quebec played in 27 games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished with two goals, three assists and 71 penalty minutes.

In 150 career ECHL games, Turcotte has 29 points and 608 minutes of penalty time.