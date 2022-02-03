Thunder back home against Komets

GLENS FALLS — Fresh off Wednesday's shootout victory, the Adirondack Thunder get back on the ice Friday to continue a three-game set against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The teams play Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder are in the midst of a stretch of six straight home games. Their unusual schedule then has them playing four consecutive road games before returning home to play six straight at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack is tied with Worcester for last place in the ECHL's North Division, seven points behind fourth-place Maine. Fort Wayne is third out of seven teams in the Central Division.

One good thing about having Fort Wayne in town for three straight games — the snowstorm can't foul up either team's travel plans.

Elsewhere in the ECHL, the Newfoundland Growlers announced that Danielle Goyette has temporarily joined the club's coaching staff. According to the league, she's the first female coaching staff member behind the bench for an ECHL club.

Newfoundland head coach Eric Wellwood is unavailable after entering COVID-19 protocol earlier in the week. Goyette has been the Toronto Maple Leafs' Director of Player Development since last May.

