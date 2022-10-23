 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This Week's Playoff Schedule

---MONDAY, OCT. 24---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Niskayuna at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

Bethlehem at Guilderland, 3 p.m.

CBA at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.

Albany at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Schroon Lake-Newcomb

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Columbia vs. Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Stillwater)

Salem vs. Northville, 5:30 p.m.

Germantown vs. Fort Ann, 7:30 p.m.

---TUESDAY, OCT. 25---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at La Salle)

Catskill vs. Ichabod Crane, 5 p.m.

Mechanicville vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Maple Hill vs. Middleburgh, 5 p.m.

Voorheesville vs. Stillwater, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Colonie vs. Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.

Shaker vs. Saratoga, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Stillwater)

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Schuylerville, 5:30 p.m.

Schalmont vs. Mechanicville, 7:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Seton Catholic at Boquet Valley

Keene at Chazy

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Bethlehem at Guilderland, 3 p.m.

Shenendehowa at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

---WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Averill Park vs. Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Columbia vs. La Salle, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at La Salle)

Mekeel Christian vs. Loudonville Christian, 5 p.m.

Northville vs. Hartford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class CC Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Lake George vs. Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Voorheesville vs. St. Johnsville, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Watervliet)

St. JOhnsville vs. Bolton-Warrensburg, 5 p.m.

Waterford vs. Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Queensbury at South High, 3 p.m.

Scotia at Burnt Hills, 5:15 p.m.

---THURSDAY, OCT. 27---

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

at Mechanicville, 5 and 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Granville vs. Johnstown at Knox Field, 3 p.m.

Schuylerville vs. Hoosick Falls at Afrim's Sports, 4:30 p.m.

---FRIDAY, OCT. 28---

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Cobleskill vs. Warrensburg-Lake George at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Ichabod Crane at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Fonda, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Stillwater, 7:30 p.m.

---SATURDAY, OCT. 29---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

(at Colonie)

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Stillwater, noon

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.

Class CC Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 3:30 p.m.

Secton VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.

---SUNDAY, OCT. 30---

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

(at Gloversville)

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, noon

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

---TUESDAY, NOV. 1---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

(at Colonie)

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

