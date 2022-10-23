This Week's Playoff Schedule

---MONDAY, OCT. 24---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Niskayuna at Saratoga, 3 p.m.
Bethlehem at Guilderland, 3 p.m.
CBA at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.
Albany at Shaker, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Schroon Lake-Newcomb
People are also reading…
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Columbia vs. Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Stillwater)
Salem vs. Northville, 5:30 p.m.
Germantown vs. Fort Ann, 7:30 p.m.
---TUESDAY, OCT. 25---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at La Salle)
Catskill vs. Ichabod Crane, 5 p.m.
Mechanicville vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Maple Hill vs. Middleburgh, 5 p.m.
Voorheesville vs. Stillwater, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Colonie vs. Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
Shaker vs. Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Stillwater)
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Schuylerville, 5:30 p.m.
Schalmont vs. Mechanicville, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Seton Catholic at Boquet Valley
Keene at Chazy
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Bethlehem at Guilderland, 3 p.m.
Shenendehowa at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Averill Park vs. Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Columbia vs. La Salle, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at La Salle)
Mekeel Christian vs. Loudonville Christian, 5 p.m.
Northville vs. Hartford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class CC Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Lake George vs. Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Voorheesville vs. St. Johnsville, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Watervliet)
St. JOhnsville vs. Bolton-Warrensburg, 5 p.m.
Waterford vs. Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Queensbury at South High, 3 p.m.
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 5:15 p.m.
---THURSDAY, OCT. 27---
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
at Mechanicville, 5 and 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Granville vs. Johnstown at Knox Field, 3 p.m.
Schuylerville vs. Hoosick Falls at Afrim's Sports, 4:30 p.m.
---FRIDAY, OCT. 28---
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Cobleskill vs. Warrensburg-Lake George at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Ichabod Crane at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Fonda, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Stillwater, 7:30 p.m.
---SATURDAY, OCT. 29---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
(at Colonie)
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Stillwater, noon
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 3:30 p.m.
Secton VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.
---SUNDAY, OCT. 30---
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
(at Gloversville)
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, noon
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
---TUESDAY, NOV. 1---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
(at Colonie)
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.