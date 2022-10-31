 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This Week's Playoff Schedule

---TUESDAY, NOV. 1---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

(at Colonie)

Class A Final

Averill Park vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA Final

Saratoga vs. Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class B Semifinal

Schalmont vs. Saranac at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.

---WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2---

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

Shenendehowa vs. Shaker, 5 p.m.

Saratoga vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

(at Stillwater)

Burnt Hills vs. Holy Names, 5 p.m.

South High vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Averill Park)

Ichabod Crane vs. Schalmont, 5 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Ballston Spa)

Galway vs. Tamarac, 5 p.m.

Stillwater vs. Fonda, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Hudson Falls)

Lake George vs. Maple Hill, 5 p.m.

Argyle vs. Mekeel Christian, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class D Semifinal

Loudonville Christian vs. Greenport at Guilderland High School, 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Maple Hill vs. Canton at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Mechanicville vs. Salmon River at La Salle, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C-CC Playoff

Voorheesville vs. Waterford at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.

---THURSDAY, NOV. 3---

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

Diving at Shenendehowa Aquatic Center, 4 p.m.

---FRIDAY, NOV. 4---

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Saratoga at CBA, 7 p.m.

Shaker at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. Niskayuna at Schenectady, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Gloversville at Ravena, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Schuylerville at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinal

Cambridge-Salem vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Saratoga High)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

(at Shenendehowa Aquatic Center)

Division II preliminaries, 10 a.m.

Division I preliminaries, 3 p.m.

---SATURDAY, NOV. 5---

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinal

Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Stillwater vs. Warrensburg-Lake George at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Class D Semifinal

Greenwich vs. Chatham at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Saratoga High)

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section II Championships

at Queensbury High School, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

(at Shenendehowa Aquatic Center)

Division II finals, 10 a.m.

Division I finals, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class A Final

Columbia/Averill Park winner vs. CBA of Syracuse/Massena winner at Schuylerville, 11 a.m.

Class AA Final

Saratoga/Shaker winner vs. Section III champion at La Salle, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Shaker vs. Section III champion at Mechanicville, TBA

Class A Final

Columbia vs. New Hartford/Massena winner at Mechanicville, TBA

Class D Final

Northville vs. Mount Academy at Newburgh, 1:30 p.m.

---SUNDAY, NOV. 6---

FIELD HOCKEY

State Regional Tournament

(at Mahopac High School)

Class A Final

Bethlehem vs. Scarsdale, 10:30 a.m.

Class B Final

South High vs. Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Hoosick Falls vs. Bronxville, 3:30 p.m.

