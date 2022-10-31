This Week's Playoff Schedule

---TUESDAY, NOV. 1---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
(at Colonie)
Class A Final
Averill Park vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Class AA Final
Saratoga vs. Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class B Semifinal
People are also reading…
Schalmont vs. Saranac at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2---
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
Shenendehowa vs. Shaker, 5 p.m.
Saratoga vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Stillwater)
Burnt Hills vs. Holy Names, 5 p.m.
South High vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Averill Park)
Ichabod Crane vs. Schalmont, 5 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Galway vs. Tamarac, 5 p.m.
Stillwater vs. Fonda, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Hudson Falls)
Lake George vs. Maple Hill, 5 p.m.
Argyle vs. Mekeel Christian, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class D Semifinal
Loudonville Christian vs. Greenport at Guilderland High School, 4 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Maple Hill vs. Canton at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Mechanicville vs. Salmon River at La Salle, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C-CC Playoff
Voorheesville vs. Waterford at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.
---THURSDAY, NOV. 3---
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
Diving at Shenendehowa Aquatic Center, 4 p.m.
---FRIDAY, NOV. 4---
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Saratoga at CBA, 7 p.m.
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 7 p.m.
La Salle vs. Niskayuna at Schenectady, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Gloversville at Ravena, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Schuylerville at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Cambridge-Salem vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Saratoga High)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
(at Shenendehowa Aquatic Center)
Division II preliminaries, 10 a.m.
Division I preliminaries, 3 p.m.
---SATURDAY, NOV. 5---
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinal
Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Stillwater vs. Warrensburg-Lake George at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Greenwich vs. Chatham at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Saratoga High)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section II Championships
at Queensbury High School, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
(at Shenendehowa Aquatic Center)
Division II finals, 10 a.m.
Division I finals, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class A Final
Columbia/Averill Park winner vs. CBA of Syracuse/Massena winner at Schuylerville, 11 a.m.
Class AA Final
Saratoga/Shaker winner vs. Section III champion at La Salle, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class AA Final
Shaker vs. Section III champion at Mechanicville, TBA
Class A Final
Columbia vs. New Hartford/Massena winner at Mechanicville, TBA
Class D Final
Northville vs. Mount Academy at Newburgh, 1:30 p.m.
---SUNDAY, NOV. 6---
FIELD HOCKEY
State Regional Tournament
(at Mahopac High School)
Class A Final
Bethlehem vs. Scarsdale, 10:30 a.m.
Class B Final
South High vs. Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Hoosick Falls vs. Bronxville, 3:30 p.m.