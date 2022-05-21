This week's playoff schedule

----MONDAY'S GAMES----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Shuttleworth Park)
Shenendehowa vs. Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Columbia vs. Shaker, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Saratoga East Side Rec)
Troy vs. Mohonasen, 4 p.m.
Scotia vs. Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Dutchmen Park)
Fonda vs. Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Catskill vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Class CC Semifinals
(at Husky Field, Gloversville)
Maple Hill vs. Canajoharie, 4 p.m.
Chatham vs. Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at East Field)
Bishop Gibbons vs. Duanesburg, 4 p.m.
Galway vs. Hartford-Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Saratoga Veterans Memorial Park)
Fort Ann vs. Argyle, 4 p.m.
Loudonville Christian vs. Germantown, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Johnsburg-Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake-Bolton-Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Colonie at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.
Guilderland at Shenendehowa, 4:15 p.m.
Albany at Shaker, 4:15 p.m.
----TUESDAY'S GAMES----
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Luther Forest, Malta)
Shenendehowa vs. Ballston Spa, 5 p.m.
Columbia vs. Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Schalmont)
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 5 p.m.
Averill Park vs. Troy, 5 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Luther Forest, Malta)
Ichabod Crane vs. Cohoes, 5 p.m.
Schalmont vs. Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Moreau Rec)
Lake George vs. Chatham, 5 p.m.
Greenwich vs. Whitehall, 5 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Moreau Rec)
Salem vs. Fort Ann, 5 p.m.
Germantown vs. Argyle, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 4:15 p.m.
Scotia at Albany Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Cohoes, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Colonie at Guilderland, 4:30 p.m.
CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Troy at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Columbia at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinal
Scotia at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Voorheesville, 5 p.m.
Johnstown at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
----WEDNESDAY'S GAMES----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Final
Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class B Semifinal
Columbia at Niskayuna, 4:15 p.m.
----THURSDAY'S GAMES----
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Schroon Lake-Bolton vs. Boquet Valley at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at CBA)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
----FRIDAY'S GAMES----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
(at CBA)
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class B Final
Queensbury vs. Columbia/Niskayuna winner, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class C Semifinals
Scotia/Averill Park winner at Burnt Hills, 5 p.m.
Glens Falls at South High, 5 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Johnstown/Greenwich winner at Stillwater-Mechanicville, 5 p.m.
Voorheesville/Hoosick Falls-Tamarac winner at Schuylerville, 5 p.m.
----SATURDAY'S GAME----
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 4 p.m.