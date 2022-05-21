 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's playoff schedule

----MONDAY'S GAMES----

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Shuttleworth Park)

Shenendehowa vs. Saratoga, 4 p.m.

Columbia vs. Shaker, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

(at Saratoga East Side Rec)

Troy vs. Mohonasen, 4 p.m.

Scotia vs. Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Dutchmen Park)

Fonda vs. Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Catskill vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Class CC Semifinals

(at Husky Field, Gloversville)

Maple Hill vs. Canajoharie, 4 p.m.

Chatham vs. Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at East Field)

Bishop Gibbons vs. Duanesburg, 4 p.m.

Galway vs. Hartford-Fort Edward, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Saratoga Veterans Memorial Park)

Fort Ann vs. Argyle, 4 p.m.

Loudonville Christian vs. Germantown, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Johnsburg-Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake-Bolton-Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Colonie at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.

Guilderland at Shenendehowa, 4:15 p.m.

Albany at Shaker, 4:15 p.m.

----TUESDAY'S GAMES----

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Luther Forest, Malta)

Shenendehowa vs. Ballston Spa, 5 p.m.

Columbia vs. Saratoga, 5 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

(at Schalmont)

Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 5 p.m.

Averill Park vs. Troy, 5 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Luther Forest, Malta)

Ichabod Crane vs. Cohoes, 5 p.m.

Schalmont vs. Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Moreau Rec)

Lake George vs. Chatham, 5 p.m.

Greenwich vs. Whitehall, 5 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Moreau Rec)

Salem vs. Fort Ann, 5 p.m.

Germantown vs. Argyle, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 4:15 p.m.

Scotia at Albany Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Greenwich at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Cohoes, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Colonie at Guilderland, 4:30 p.m.

CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Troy at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Columbia at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinal

Scotia at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Voorheesville, 5 p.m.

Johnstown at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

----WEDNESDAY'S GAMES----

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Final

Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class B Semifinal

Columbia at Niskayuna, 4:15 p.m.

----THURSDAY'S GAMES----

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 5 p.m

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Schroon Lake-Bolton vs. Boquet Valley at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Joe Bruno Stadium)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class CC Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

(at CBA)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

----FRIDAY'S GAMES----

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

(at CBA)

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class B Final

Queensbury vs. Columbia/Niskayuna winner, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class B Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class C Semifinals

Scotia/Averill Park winner at Burnt Hills, 5 p.m.

Glens Falls at South High, 5 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Johnstown/Greenwich winner at Stillwater-Mechanicville, 5 p.m.

Voorheesville/Hoosick Falls-Tamarac winner at Schuylerville, 5 p.m.

----SATURDAY'S GAME----

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 4 p.m.

