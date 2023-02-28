---Wednesday, March 1---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class B Semifinal
Glens Falls vs. Tamarac, 3:30 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Troy vs. Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.
Amsterdam vs. Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Northville vs. Loudonville Christian, 8 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
---Thursday, March 2---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class AA Semifinals
Saratoga vs. CBA, 5 p.m.
Ballston Spa vs. Green Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Argyle vs. North Warren, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class D Final
Hartford vs. Bishop Gibbons, 6 p.m.
Class B Final
Albany Academy vs. Catskill, 7:45 p.m.
---Friday, March 3---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Final
Duanesburg vs. Hoosic Valley, 5 p.m.
Class CC Final
Stillwater vs. Chatham, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class C-CC Playoff
Duanesburg vs. Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Averill Park vs. Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Class AA Final
Albany vs. Bethlehem, 7:45 p.m.
---Saturday, March 4---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Catholic Central vs. Glens Falls/Tamarac winner, 12:45 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
(at Clinton Comm. College)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.
Class D Final
Schroon Lake vs. Crown Point, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section VII Tournament
(at Clinton Comm. College)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, noon
Class D Final
Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I State Quarterefinal
Bethlehem vs. Suffern, TBA
Division II State Quarterfinal
Queensbury vs. Section VII at Glens Falls Rec Center, 4 p.m.
---Sunday, March 5---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC-C Playoff
Class C, CC champions at Cohoes, 1 p.m.
