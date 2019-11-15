{{featured_button_text}}

---FRIDAY, NOV. 15---

FOOTBALL

Class AA State Quarterfinal

Shenendehowa vs. Pine Bush at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Class B State Quarterfinal

Schuylerville vs. Potsdam at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 7 p.m.

Class C State Quarterfinal

Stillwater vs. Gouverneur at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

---SATURDAY, NOV. 16---

FOOTBALL

Class D State Quarterfinal

Warrensburg vs. Moriah at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

Class A State Quarterfinal

Queensbury vs. Cornwall at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class AA State Semifinal

Shenendehowa vs. Fairport at Middletown, 9:15 a.m.

Class C State Semifinal

Voorheesville vs. Rhinebeck at Middletown, 11 a.m.

Class B State Semifinal

Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Class C State Semifinal

Johnstown vs. Carle Place at Alden, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class D State Semifinal

Northville vs. Poland at Homer High School, 10 a.m.

Class C State Semifinal

Stillwater vs. Marion at Cortland High School, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Niskayuna vs. Baldwinsville at Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Peru at Beekmantown, noon

Class A Final

Burnt Hills t Jamesville-DeWitt, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Lake George vs. Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

Class D Final

Galway vs. Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

State Championships at SUNY Plattsburgh, 9 a.m.

---SUNDAY, NOV. 17---

BOYS SOCCER

State Tournament finals at Middletown

GIRLS SOCCER

State Tournament finals at SUNY Cortland

FIELD HOCKEY

State Tournament finals at Alden High School

