---MONDAY, OCT. 28---
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Averill Park vs. Queensbury at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Mohonasen vs. Burnt Hills at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Saratoga Catholic at New Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Germantown at St. Johnsville, 3 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Fort Ann at Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.
Mekeel Christian at Northville, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.
---TUESDAY, OCT. 29---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Burnt Hills vs. South High at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Queensbury vs. Alb. Academy at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
L. Christian vs. St. Johnsville at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Northville at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Schroon Lake
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Holy Names vs. Mechanicville at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Schalmont vs. Schuylerville at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Maple Hill at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Chatham at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Granville at Johnstown, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.
Ichabod Crane vs. Cobleskill at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Maple Hill vs. Lake George at Gloversville, 5 p.m.
Voorheesville vs. Galway at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Bethlehem vs. Shaker at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
Guilderland at Bethlehem
---THURSDAY, OCT. 31---
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Shenendehowa vs. Albany at La Salle, 5 p.m.
CBA vs. Bethlehem at La Salle, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Fonda, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
---FRIDAY, NOV. 1---
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section II Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park
---SATURDAY, NOV. 2---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Colonie, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Colonie, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Colonie, 3 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Colonie, 5 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, noon
---SUNDAY, NOV. 3---
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Final at Glens Falls, 10 a.m.
Class A Final at Glens Falls, noon
Class B Final at Glens Falls, 2 p.m.
---MONDAY, NOV. 4---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Colonie, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Mechanicville, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6---
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
