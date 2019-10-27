{{featured_button_text}}

---MONDAY, OCT. 28---

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Averill Park vs. Queensbury at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Mohonasen vs. Burnt Hills at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Saratoga Catholic at New Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Germantown at St. Johnsville, 3 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Fort Ann at Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.

Mekeel Christian at Northville, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.

Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.

---TUESDAY, OCT. 29---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Burnt Hills vs. South High at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Queensbury vs. Alb. Academy at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

L. Christian vs. St. Johnsville at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Northville at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Schroon Lake

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Holy Names vs. Mechanicville at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Schalmont vs. Schuylerville at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Maple Hill at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Chatham at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Granville at Johnstown, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

---WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.

Ichabod Crane vs. Cobleskill at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Maple Hill vs. Lake George at Gloversville, 5 p.m.

Voorheesville vs. Galway at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Bethlehem vs. Shaker at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

Guilderland at Bethlehem

---THURSDAY, OCT. 31---

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Shenendehowa vs. Albany at La Salle, 5 p.m.

CBA vs. Bethlehem at La Salle, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Fonda, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

---FRIDAY, NOV. 1---

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section II Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park

---SATURDAY, NOV. 2---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Colonie, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Colonie, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Colonie, 3 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Colonie, 5 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, noon

---SUNDAY, NOV. 3---

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Final at Glens Falls, 10 a.m.

Class A Final at Glens Falls, noon

Class B Final at Glens Falls, 2 p.m.

---MONDAY, NOV. 4---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Colonie, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Mechanicville, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

---WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6---

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

