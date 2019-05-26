{{featured_button_text}}

--- TUESDAY, MAY 28 ---

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shaker at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.

Guilderland at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Lansingburgh at South High, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.

Tamarac at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Cobleskill at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Fort Plain-OESJ winner at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Canajoharie at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Argyle at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Heatly at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Moriah/Saranac Lake winner at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinal

Wells at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Shuttleworth Park)

Mechanicville vs. Ravena, 4 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Saratoga Veterans Mem. Park)

Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Germantown, 4 p.m.

Salem vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinal

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Wells at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

--- WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 ---

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Plumeri Athletic Complex)

Averill Park vs. Amsterdam, 4 p.m.

Ballston Spa vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Shuttleworth Park)

Greenwich vs. Fort Plain, 4 p.m.

Chatham vs. Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class A State Regional Semifinal

Mamaroneck vs. Niskayuna at Columbia, 5 p.m.

Class C State Regional Semifinal

Rye vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 5 p.m.

Class B State Regional Semifinal

John Jay vs. Ballston Spa at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class D State Regional Semifinal

Briarcliff vs. at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

--- THURSDAY, MAY 30 ---

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 4 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Schalmont, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Moreau Rec, 4 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Moreau Rec, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Wells/Johnsburg winner at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown-Westport vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Joe Bruno Stadium)

Saratoga vs. Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

Niskayuna vs. Guilderland, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section II State Qualifier at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

--- FRIDAY, MAY 31 ---

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Joe Bruno Stadium)

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section II State Qualifier at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

(at Mohonasen)

Class D State Regional Final

Bronxville/Millbrook winner vs. Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.

Class A State Regional Final

North Rockland/Monroe-Woodbury winner vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

--- SATURDAY, JUNE 1 ---

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Joe Bruno Stadium)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

(at Mohonasen)

Class B State Regional Final

Suffern/Warwick winner vs. Queensbury, noon

Class C State Regional Final

John Jay/Goshen winner vs. Burnt Hills, 2 p.m.

--- MONDAY, JUNE 3 ---

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Final

Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

--- TUESDAY, JUNE 4 ---

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 5 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 5 p.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 5 p.m.

Class C Final 

Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments