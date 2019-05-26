--- TUESDAY, MAY 28 ---
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Shaker at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.
Guilderland at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Lansingburgh at South High, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.
Tamarac at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Cobleskill at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Fort Plain-OESJ winner at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Canajoharie at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Argyle at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Heatly at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Moriah/Saranac Lake winner at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinal
Wells at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Shuttleworth Park)
Mechanicville vs. Ravena, 4 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Saratoga Veterans Mem. Park)
Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Germantown, 4 p.m.
Salem vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinal
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Wells at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
--- WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 ---
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Plumeri Athletic Complex)
Averill Park vs. Amsterdam, 4 p.m.
Ballston Spa vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Shuttleworth Park)
Greenwich vs. Fort Plain, 4 p.m.
Chatham vs. Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class A State Regional Semifinal
Mamaroneck vs. Niskayuna at Columbia, 5 p.m.
Class C State Regional Semifinal
Rye vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 5 p.m.
Class B State Regional Semifinal
John Jay vs. Ballston Spa at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class D State Regional Semifinal
Briarcliff vs. at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
--- THURSDAY, MAY 30 ---
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Luther Forest, Malta, 4 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Schalmont, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 4 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Moreau Rec, 4 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Moreau Rec, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Wells/Johnsburg winner at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown-Westport vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Saratoga vs. Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
Niskayuna vs. Guilderland, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section II State Qualifier at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
--- FRIDAY, MAY 31 ---
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section II State Qualifier at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
(at Mohonasen)
Class D State Regional Final
Bronxville/Millbrook winner vs. Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.
Class A State Regional Final
North Rockland/Monroe-Woodbury winner vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
--- SATURDAY, JUNE 1 ---
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
(at Mohonasen)
Class B State Regional Final
Suffern/Warwick winner vs. Queensbury, noon
Class C State Regional Final
John Jay/Goshen winner vs. Burnt Hills, 2 p.m.
--- MONDAY, JUNE 3 ---
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Joe Bruno Stadium, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.
--- TUESDAY, JUNE 4 ---
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 5 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 5 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Luther Forest in Malta, 5 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Moreau Rec, 5 p.m.
