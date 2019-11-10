---THURSDAY, NOV. 14---
VOLLEYBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class D Semifinal
Chateaugay vs. Galway at Burnt Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Canton vs. Lake George at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
---FRIDAY, NOV. 15---
FOOTBALL
State Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinal
Shenendehowa vs. Pine Bush at Shaker, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinal
Schuylerville vs. Potsdam at Massena, 7 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinal
Stillwater vs. Gouverneur at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinal
Warrensburg vs. Moriah at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
---SATURDAY, NOV. 16---
FOOTBALL
State Tournament
Class A Quarterfinal
Queensbury vs. Cornwall at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Tournament
Class AA Semifinal
Shenendehowa vs. Fairport at Middletown, 9:15 a.m.
Class B Semifinal
Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Voorheesville vs. Rhinebeck at Middletown, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
State Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Johnstown vs. Carle Place at Williamsville North, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Stillwater vs. Marion at Cortland High School, 12:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Northville vs. Poland at Homer High School, 10 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
State Championships at SUNY Plattsburgh, 9 a.m.
