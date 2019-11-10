{{featured_button_text}}

---THURSDAY, NOV. 14---

VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class D Semifinal

Chateaugay vs. Galway at Burnt Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Canton vs. Lake George at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

---FRIDAY, NOV. 15---

FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinal

Shenendehowa vs. Pine Bush at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinal

Schuylerville vs. Potsdam at Massena, 7 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinal

Stillwater vs. Gouverneur at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinal

Warrensburg vs. Moriah at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

---SATURDAY, NOV. 16---

FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class A Quarterfinal

Queensbury vs. Cornwall at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Tournament

Class AA Semifinal

Shenendehowa vs. Fairport at Middletown, 9:15 a.m.

Class B Semifinal

Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Voorheesville vs. Rhinebeck at Middletown, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Johnstown vs. Carle Place at Williamsville North, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Stillwater vs. Marion at Cortland High School, 12:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinal

Northville vs. Poland at Homer High School, 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

State Championships at SUNY Plattsburgh, 9 a.m.

